The first day of Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival came to an end with a huge cosplay catwalk. The reason why it was so huge was because they invited fans of this activity and the game to participate regardless of whether they were non-professionals.

This decision resulted in a runway full of different cosplays inspired by Final Fantasy XIV. There were everything from warriors of light to pirates, moogles and of course polygonal grapes on low quality bushes. So the fans had a lot of fun and were also impressed by the creativity of the community.

Something that should be noted is that it was not a contest, it was simply a catwalk. ANDs to say that there was no award for best costume. It was just a way for the community to show off the costumes they put so much effort into creating.. Here we leave you a collection of the ones we liked the most.

With this catwalk and a beautiful piano contest the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival closed its first day. There are still surprises for July 29, so be sure to stay tuned for any other news that is in store for this holiday. Which cosplay did you like the most?

