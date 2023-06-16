













Final Fantasy XIV explains in a minute everything you can do in this MMO

Without pretensions, just being clear, it is possible to appreciate how in a minute of video, Square Enix tells you in a very summarized way everything that Final Fantasy XIV can offer you as a video game.

In the video – which could well be a YouTube short – they tell us that you participate in a solid story of which you are the hero. There’s also character customization, combat styles through Jobs, team battles either against adventure enemies or other players, huge dungeons and more.

Source: Square Enix

They even tell you that you can follow the story either alone or in a team, options that very few MMORPGs can offer at the moment. If you don’t have friends to play with, you can also play with NPCs who usually give very good combat for a good part of the story.

It’s worth noting that FFXIV currently has a free trial that allows you to play up to level 60 with no time limit.

This is a good opportunity to get into one of the most entertaining MMORPGs in the current era of video games. It’s just a matter that you propose to try it and see in person everything that can be done in the game.

Remember that you can enjoy Final Fantasy XIV on PC, Max, PS5 and PS4.