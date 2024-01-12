













It is worth noting that The Art of Resurrection – Beyond the Veil is the second and final volume of this set of art books dedicated to Final Fantasy XIV which has all kinds of art pieces dedicated to the Endwalker expansion.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that this volume, which comes in a large, deluxe format, comes with the content from patch 6.5 with “Myths of the Realm”, “Pandæmonium” and “Island Sanctuary”. You will find illustrations of characters, equipment, dungeons, trials and much more.

Fortunately for collectors and those who play a lot of FFXIV, they will find a code that gives you access to a Zodiark Idol minion.

It is worth noting that this book can be found on Square Enix's online store during its launch, however, it could well eventually be available through Amazon and other specialty stores.

Final Fantasy XIV: When is it coming out on Xbox?

For a long time, Final Fantasy XIV It was an exclusive game for PlayStation consoles, however, now it will also be released on Xbox. The first thing you should know is that here comes a beta and it's not that far away, so you might know a little about this game.

Now, if the beta goes well, with a little luck, Xbox users would have FFXIV in the not-too-distant future (maybe no later than 2024). The question would be to see the issue of character transfer, if there will be crossplay and other doubts that players will surely have.

Are you excited about the arrival of this MMORPG on Xbox? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

