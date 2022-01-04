SQUARE ENIX announces that starting today the 6.05 patch of FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC.

With this new update, the software house introduces a whole series of new features into the game, including the first part of the Savage version of the raid Pandaemonium, the unprecedented treasure hunt The Excitatron 6000, a new typology of Tomestone can be used to get equipment after completing the expansion and more.

Let’s find out together all the new content available thanks to the update.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER – News Patch 6.05 Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) – first part of the Savage level Raid divided into four phases. Upon completion of each of them we will receive a chest that will guarantee us a piece of equipment for the class currently in use and an Asphodelos Mythos corresponding to the challenge completed. We will be able to get only one reward per phase per week, with a reset of the rewards obtained set for Wednesday.

in exchange for MGP. introduced new recipes for Disciple of the Hand classes .

. introduced new pieces of furniture for your home.

for your home. introduced new mounts And new minions .

. introduced new songs from the orchestrion roll .

. introduced a series of balances to the combat system.

solving various problems.

You can find more information on all the news of the 6.05 patch in the official site dedicated to the game.

