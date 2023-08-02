













Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker reveals more details of its upcoming patch 6.5









This new patch for Final Fantasy XIV It will be divided into 2 parts, one coming out in October 2023 and the other in January 2024 and which will eventually lead us to the next big story of this Downtrail MMO that will be released in the summer of 2024.

On the other hand, patch 6.5 also marks the culmination of work to expand the “Duty Support System” in Final Fantasy XIV Online, which is a feature that allows you to tackle content with a group of NPC allies instead of other real players. .

With the release of the patch, it will be possible to complete all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker using this system, allowing players to comfortably experience the stories of Eorzea on their own.

What’s coming in the next Final Fantasy XIV patches?

We are going to break down everything that is coming in the next patches that it will have Final Fantasy XIV from 6.5 onwards.

Patch 6.5 – early October 2023

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 1) – The next chapter in the “Warrior of Light” story.

New Dungeon – New challenges await you in “The Lunar Subterrane”.

New “Trial” – A challenging new battle against Zeromus awaits you on Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New “Unreal Trial” – Fight in “The Singularity Reactor” against the fearsome Thordan.

New “Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm #3” – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia.

Duty Support Expansion – With the addition of Duty Support in the dungeons “The Drowned City of Skalla”, “The Burn”, and “The Ghimlyt Dark”.

Various settings in “Jobs”

PvP (Player Versus Player) Updates

PvP Series 5 begins

“Crystalline Conflict” Minimap and UI Updates, New Arena: “The Red Sands”

There will not be a new season of Crystalline Conflict within Patch 6.5. Season 8 will begin with patch 6.48, which is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, August 8, and will continue until patch 6.51 goes live.

Island Sanctuary Updates – New sanctuary ranks and visions, new gathering area, new materials, crafts, crops, animals, island crafts, structures and much more.

Other Updates – New Custom Drops: Margrat, “Aetherial Reduction Update”, Fishing Log Update, Wardrobe Update and much more.

Patch 6.51 – end of October 2023

“Splendorous” Weapons

New “Variant Dungeon: Aloalo Island” – Players will be able to experience a new “variable” difficulty dungeon designed for 1-4 players, where the difficulty of enemies scales depending on the size of the party.

New Dungeon “Criterion: Aloalo Island” -High difficulty content for four players that presents an area visually similar to a “Variant Dungeon”, but with a set path. “Criterion” dungeons will feature two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with their own set of rules and characteristics.

Patch 6.55 – Mid-January 2024

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 2)

“Endwalker Tribal Alliance” missions

The Tataru’s Grand Endeavour” continues

“Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”

More Manderville Guns

6.5x Patch Series

Collaboration Fall Guys – Experience the fun of the Blunderdome with a twist of FFXIV, as some fields make it to “Manderville Gold Saucer”.

What do you think of all the additions coming to Final Fantasy XIV in the coming months? Will you dare to play this adventure?

