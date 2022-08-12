During the last Letter from the Producer, SQUARE ENIX revealed the release date for patch 6.2’s FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER. The update, titled BURIED MEMORYwill be available worldwide starting next year 23 August.

During the live broadcast Naoki Yoshida has revealed more details on some of the content and features that we will find within this update. The patch will in fact serve as basis for what will be the graphical update which will happen with the launch of the next expansion, and to do so the software house will introduce an optimization of the graphic processing that will decrease the frame rate drops. The console version will also see the introduction of the dynamic resolution in beta, while PC players will be able to choose whether prioritize graphics quality or frame rate.

As for the changes to the Jobs present in the game, Yoshi-P reveals that this patch will not change them radically but only to introduce some improvements. PvP actions will also undergo changes, and Season 2 of this mode will be introduced. Players will have the option of redeem the rewards of the first season until the end of the second. The ranking, matchmaking and rewards system of the Crystalline Conflictwhich will see the start of its Season 3.

The developer then talked about Pandæmonium: Abyssossecond part of the Raid series introduced with the expansion ENDWALKER. Among the enemies we will face we will find a completely distorted version of Carbunclein addition, Yoshi-P has unveiled a preview of some of the sets of equipment that we will be able to obtain by exchanging the Abyssos Mythos that we will receive as a reward upon completing each part of the Raid. The producer later revealed that the number of Abyssos Mythos II pieces we will need will be decreased to get the new equipment.

Waiting for more information we leave you now with a trailer dedicated to patch 6.2 for FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKERwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: SQUARE ENIX