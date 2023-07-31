During Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas, SQUARE ENIX has unveiled patch 6.5 for FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER. The latest wave of content for the fourth expansion was titled “Growing Light” and will be released in two parts, the first in October and the second in January 2024.

Among the many contents present, the patch will introduce new story missions which will serve as a connecting bridge for expansion DAWNTRAILarriving in summer 2024. There will also be the unreleased dungeon The Lunar Subterraneana new Trial that will see us challenge Zeromus and the conclusion of the Alliance Raid Myths of the Realm.

The update Growing Light will also see the introduction of many new features for Island Sanctuarynew missions dedicated to Hildibrand which will allow us to further enhance the Manderville Weaponthe dungeon Aloalo Island in version variant And Criterion and even the start of PvP Series 5.

But these are only some of the many contents that will be implemented, let’s find out all thanks to the press release released by the company.

PATCH 6.5, “GROWING LIGHT,” HAS BEEN REVEALED, WHICH INCLUDES THE GRAND FINALE OF FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Both parts of the patch will be released in October 2023 and January 2024, before the hectic countdown to the release of the Dawntrail expansion LONDON (31 July 2023) – Following the announcement of a new expansion for the critically acclaimed MMO, FINAL FANTASY™ XIV Online: Dawntrail™, SQUARE ENIX® has unveiled the first details of patch 6.5, titled “Growing Light”, which includes the grand finale of the acclaimed Endwalker™ expansion and that will set the stage for new adventures. During a special Letter from the Producer LIVE at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, producer and game director Naoki Yoshida said that the main story of patch 6.5 will be divided into two parts: the first part will be included in patch 6.5 in early October 2023, while the second will be released with patch 6.55 in mid-January 2024. You can review the announcement here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/ 1884848378?t=0h44m44s Patch 6.5 will also mark the end of work on expanding the Duty Support system to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, an option that allows content to be played with a group of allied NPCs instead of other players. With the release of the patch, it will be possible to complete all main story dungeons, from A Realm Reborn™ up to Endwalker, using this system, so you can discover the history of Eorzea comfortably on your own. Yoshida also talked about collaborating with Mediatonic’s successful obstacle course battle royale, Fall Guys. The “Warriors of Light Fame Pass” will be released in Fall Guys on August 22, 2023, while a new Gold Saucer attraction based on Fall Guys will arrive in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online with the 6.5x series of patches. For more information on the collaboration, visit: https://sqex.to/qSFeH Other new features announced for the 6.5 patch series include: Patch 6.5 (Early October 2023) New Main Quests (Part 1) : the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light;

: the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light; A new dungeon : New missions await you in The Lunar Subterrane;

: New missions await you in The Lunar Subterrane; New trial : a new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty against Zeromus;

New Unreal trial : Battle the fearsome Thordan in The Singularity Reactor (Unreal);

A new alliance raid (Myths of the Realm #3) : explore the mysteries of Thaleia;

Expansion of the Duty Support system : With the addition of Duty Support to the dungeons “The Drowned City of Skalla”, “The Burn” and “The Ghymlyt Dark”, it is now possible to play all main story dungeons from A Realm Reborn up to Endwalker solo;

Various changes to professions ;

PvP updates ;

Start of PvP Series 5.

Updates to the Crystalline Conflict minimap and UI, and a new arena: The Red Sands.

There will not be a new season of Crystalline Conflict with patch 6.5. Season 8 will begin with patch 6.48, which releases on Tuesday, August 8, and will continue until patch 6.51 is released.

Updates for the Island Sanctuary : new ranks and visions, a new collection area, new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, crafting items, structures and more;

Mixed updates: New Custom Delivery: Margrat and updates to Aetherial Reduction, Fishing Log, Armoire and more. Patch 6.51 (Late October 2023) Splendorous Tool ;

New dungeon Variant (Aloalo Island) : A new dungeon of variable difficulty designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of the enemies changing according to the size of the group.

New Criterion dungeon (Aloalo Island): A content of high difficulty for four players with an area that visually resembles the dungeon Variant, but with a well-defined road. Criterion dungeons will include two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with its own specific rules and characteristics. Patch 6.55 (Mid January 2024) New main missions (part 2);

Endwalker’s Tribal Alliance missions;

The continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor;

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures;

More Manderville Weapons. 6.5x patch series The new expansion FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, announced this weekend during the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, will include the game's first visual update and a host of new content when it is released in the summer of 2024. novelties we will find an increased level cap, various new professions, new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, a series of new battle contents, such as FATE, hunts, treasure hunts and side missions and much more. We will be sharing more information about Dawntrail at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London on October 21 and 22, 2023, as well as at the Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo on January 7 and 8, 2024.

Source: SQUARE ENIX