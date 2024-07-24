Square Enix announced that the new series of Raids of the expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailknown as The Arcadion, will feature one original song. This will be contributed by Chrissy Constanza, the lead singer of Against the Current.

The title of this unpublished musical theme is Give It Alland is the work of the video game’s composer, Masayoshi Soken, and is performed by the game’s band, THE PRIMALS, which complements Constanza’s work.

Give It All of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is an anthemic rock song that plays during the final battle of the thrilling Raid level The Arcadion. Chrissy Constanza is the one who effectively embodies the boss through the lyrics.

This melody will be included in the album THE PRIMALS – Riding Home, which will be available on September 7, 2024. Constanza spoke about her participation in a new interview shared by Square Enix.

Fountain: Square Enix.

This is how this singer comes to consider herself a musician and a gamer throughout her life, and emphasized ‘I LOVE BOTH WORLD’.

He also highlighted ‘I think music underlies much of the world, whether it’s the soundtrack to movies or just playing in a store while you’re shopping, it can completely change the emotional landscape of your experience.’. That certainly applies to Give It All of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

I’m so excited to let you guys know that I’ve collaborated with @FF_XIV_EN on a song for their new raid series, the Arcadion! The song is called “Give It All” and it was such an honor to work with the legendary Soken-san! Have you beat all the new raid bosses yet?! #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/lpdu6vCydn — Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) July 23, 2024

Chrissy Constanza talks about the immersion that video games offer and how these ‘They can be exciting, exhilarating, scary, sad, inspiring and more’.

Fountain: Square Enix.

He also highlights that the right music paired with the right title ‘completely improves the player experience’. If you want to know more about the expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail and the game in general, learn how to play. By the way, a mobile version should not be ruled out.

