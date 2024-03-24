SQUARE ENIX has finally revealed the release date for DAWNTRAILnew expansion of the beloved FINAL FANTASY XIV. The expansion will be available worldwide starting starting next July 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. However, those who pre-order will be able to access it in advance starting fromJune 28th.

In addition to the Early Access period, pre-order bonuses include the minion Wind-Up Zidanedirectly from the ninth chapter of the franchise, and the accessory Azeyma's Earringswhich will grant a bonus to the experience received up to level 90.

One will also be available for the title Digital Collector's Edition which will include the minion as a bonus Wind-Up Garnetthe brush Chocobo Brush to use with the new class Pictomancer and the mount Ark. During the presentation Naoki Yoshida stated that there is a reason why a lot of content is inspired by FINAL FANTASY IXbut for the moment it is a secret.

One will also be released Physical Collector's Edition which will contain the Digital Collector's Edition for the chosen platform, a figure of the class Vipersa fabric map, a notebook and a pencil case, all enclosed in a beautiful box illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. We will also be able to purchase just the Collector's Boxi.e. all the physical content but without the game.

We will be able to pre-order all editions of the game starting from the next one March 26. In the meantime we leave you with a trailer for the Ark-inspired mount. Good vision!

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – Mount: Ark

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu