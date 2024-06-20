Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is available with Early Access for only 32.81 euros (26.89 + VAT) , thus allowing you to save quite a bit. In this case you will have immediate access to the game in digital delivery version.

Instant Gaming delights all MMORPG enthusiasts by offering Final Fantasy XIV: Downtrail on offer with an excellent price 19% discount compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it is enough click on this address .

Some information about the game

Within Final Fantasy XIV: Downtrail you will take part in a epic journey to Tural, in the western part of the playing area. Among the most interesting innovations we remember the presence of new playable race Hrothgar, as well as the Pictomancer class. Not to mention the eight-player Raids, which will introduce new challenges to face as a team, in addition to the new Future Rewritten raid.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

We specify that this is an expansion pack for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, which is why you must first own Final Fantasy XIV Online in its Starter Edition version, or alternatively in the Complete Edition. Finally, we remind you that the official release of the expansion is scheduled for next year 2nd of July. For further details on the game we refer you to our tried and tested website, which can be reached by clicking on this address.