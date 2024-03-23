













This March 23, Square Enix had a broadcast from PAX East 2024 and it was there that it revealed that Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailthe fifth expansion of this MMORPG, will be released on July 2, 2024.

However, it will have early access from June 28. Director Naoki Yoshida also revealed that the game will have a Collector's Edition, which will include a figure, map and other extras, in addition to coming in a special box.

Those people who preorder Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail You will receive bonuses within this video game. These comprise Wind-up Zidane Minion and Azeyma's Earring.

Those who purchase the Collector's Edition will get Ark Mount, Wind-up Garnet Minion, and Chocobo Brush.

There was no shortage of those who asked the director why there are so many references to Final Fantasy IX in this expansion. Yoshida commented that this is a secret for now.

Fountain: Square Enix.

There are those who think that perhaps Square Enix is ​​working on a remastering or remake of Final Fantasy IX and is anticipating it with Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

However, this is just speculation and could be something else. Square Enix also revealed that pre-orders for this expansion will begin at 9:00 am PDT on March 26, which would be at 11:00 am according to central Mexico time.

At 9:00 am PDT, pre-sales through Steam also begin worldwide. The original announcement about Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail It took place in July 2023 and at that time the idea was for it to come out in the summer.

In the end that ended up happening. This expansion takes place in Tural, the 'New World' and is the beginning of a new story at the end of the Hydaelyn–Zodiark Arc. So it will include multiple surprises for the players.

