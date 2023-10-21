During the first day of Fan Fest 2023 from London SQUARE ENIX has announced many new features for FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL. On the London stage Yoshi-P revealed that Vipers it will be the first of two new classes that will be introduced in the expansion.

Created specifically for the fourteenth chapter, Viper is a type class Physical DPS who uses his speed to launch lethal blows while holding two swords. Weapons can be combined to deal even more damage, and it will also be possible to activate a temporary power-up.

The second new class will be revealed at January during Tokyo Fan Festbut the direct anticipated that they won’t be the only new Jobs in the expansion. Towards the launch of the second half of DAWNTRAIL in fact, a new limited Job will be made available, but no details have yet been released.

Yoshi-P then guided us through some of the locations we will visit during the expansion, starting with the main city Tuliyollal. The new dungeons present very varied natural settings, but there will also be room for more futuristic environments.

The director revealed that theAlliance Raid for this expansion will be titled Echoes of Vana’diel and will be inspired by the beloved FINAL FANTASY XI. But it won’t be the only collaboration with another chapter of the franchise, Yoshi-P has in fact officially announced the cross-over event between FINAL FANTASY XIV and FINAL FANTASY XVI.

This event, entitled The Path Infernalwill allow the Warriors of Light to help Clive during a fight with the giant Ifrit. Among the rewards there will be both equipment and a Mount and a Minion dedicated to Torgal.

And speaking of collaborations, starting from the next one October 31st will be available in Gold Saucer the event he will see the world of Fall Guys land in Eorzea. This collaboration will not be available permanently, but we will only be able to play it periodically. At the moment, however, there are no further details about it.

At the end of the keynote, Yoshi-P showed off some beautiful new artwork for the expansion by Yoshitaka Amanoand invited onto the stage for a brief greeting Hironobu Sakaguchi. Also everyone’s dad FINAL FANTASY he is in fact a Warrior of the Light, and he thanked his colleague for implementing the kappa costume in the game.

We leave you now with the new trailer and a new image gallery for FINAL FANTASY XIVand don’t miss our live updates from the event on our profile Instagram official!

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – Extended Teaser Trailer

Source: Fan Fest 2023