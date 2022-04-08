SQUARE ENIX prepares for the Easter celebrations in FINAL FANTASY XIV thanks to the arrival of the event “Hatching-tide 2022“. It will be possible to participate in the event from 13 to 27 Aprilthe only pre-requisite is that of have reached at least level 15 with one of the available classes.

For the duration of the event we will be able to meet a Old Gridania the NPC Jihli Aliapoh who will assign us the secondary mission “Hippity, Hoppity, Happily”With which we will be able to obtain many rewards. Among the prizes this year we find the Minion Hatching Bunnythe Emote “Eat Egg”And new pieces of furniture for our home. The software house also announced that it will be possible retrieve some rewards from past editions of the event via the Egg Advocatealthough at the moment it is not clear how.

Waiting to celebrate Easter also in the world of Eorzea I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XIV is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more details about the game in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street The Lodestone