Specifically, this will begin at 12:00 am PST on Wednesday, February 28, and will end at 7:59 am on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

In the case of playing from central Mexico, a couple of hours must be added to the times mentioned above; other regions must make their own adjustment.

A Nocturne for Heroes is a collaborative event based on FFXV in Final Fantasy XIV. This is the third time it has been available.

The first was from April 16 to May 27, 2019 and the second from September 13 to October 8, 2021.

In the story of this collaboration Noctis Lucis Caelum appears along with the Regalia in Hydaelyn. This is how he joins forces with the Warrior of Light to combat the troops of Niflheim and even Garuda.

Other characters that appear in A Nocturne for Heroes by Final Fantasy XIV They are Cid Garlond, of the Ixalí beast tribe, and the Gridanian reporter Kipih Jakkya.

In order to participate in this event, players must have a level 50 warrior or magical discipline.

Likewise, it is necessary to complete the main mission The Ultimate Weapon with this level. Once this is done you have to accept the mission The Man in Black in Ul'dah.

Square Enix notes that any progress made on A Nocturne for Heroes by Final Fantasy XIV In its previous iterations of 2019 and 2021, it is possible to continue it in this new one.

But for that it is better to check the Journal or diary. To do that it is necessary to follow the Complete → Other Quests → Special Quests route.

Progress made on missions such as The Man in Black, In the Dark of Night, and Messenger of the Winds will appear there.

By teaming up with Noctis it is possible to obtain the four-seater Regalia Type-G and other rewards. Apart from Final Fantasy XIV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

