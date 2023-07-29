













Final Fantasy XIV announces Downtrail, its new expansion that arrives in 2024









The theme of this new story for Final Fantasy XIV It will be a new adventure which takes us to a world called Tural. Naoki Yoshida showed us a new updated map for Eorzea. The joke is that now we can go to an island just to the southwest.

Source: Square Enix

Unfortunately, no videos yet, just some concept art. We are going to have a new city where players can gather. This is called Yok Tural.

The appearance it will have tuliyollal, the city of Tural is certainly particular. It’s not an industry, it looks like a town and it’s what you expect from a paradise island south of the map. This place is ruled by the Gulool Ja Ja, a two-headed Mamool Ja.

Source: Square Enix

Tuliyollal is clearly a port city and you will see many palm trees, sea and areas where the Warriors of Light, it seems, can rest.

The new areas in Final Fantasy XIV They were also shown during the Keynote. We have Yok Tural. The site is called Uroqopacha, which is a mountainous region in York Tural and is home to people who are either very tall or short.

Source: Square Enix

The following scenarios are full of vegetation and explorable places that will take you on all kinds of adventures.

What will come with Downtrail

Final Fantasy XIV: Downtrail – The New Tribes

The Pelupelu arrived, who have very specific characteristics and live within Uroqopacha. They wear some very unique masks and are very good at selling you things. They are known for producing tea, coffee and mezcal.

Source: Square Enix

What else is coming in version 7.0 of Final Fantasy XIV?

The level in final fantasy 16 goes from 90 to 100. Naoki Yoshida that reaching such a level is thanks to the players who have been playing for so long. The other parameters for the characters will also go up to level 100.

Source: Square Enix

New Jobs. This time 2 will come, but Naoki Yoshida did not reveal which ones they would be. Both will be DPS, one magical and one melee.

On the battle side, new dungeons are coming, which won’t be shown until the next Fan Fest. What we will have are new threats that you will have to face. It may be normal and hard modes. You will face the Valigarmanda, which is a huge beast.

Final Fantasy XIV will have an update on support for Dutys. There is supposed to be support for all the new dungeons. No further details were disclosed. To that we must add new recipes and outfits for your characters. We will also have a new 8-player raid, a maximum raid, an alliance raid and variants for each of these missions.

Source: Square Enix

If that was not enough, the PVP will have its respective update.

An additional detail is that we will also have a graphic improvement in the game presentation. The overall appearance of the game will be improved. The textures a much higher resolution. The quality of the material will be better. The appearance that you love so much about the game will be maintained.

Something that it was possible to appreciate was how the characters were going to look with the 7.0 update of Final Fantasy XIV and the level of detail is now much higher compared to the previous version.

Source: Square Enix

Stages will now have auto-generated environments.

At the request of the fans, there are updates to the system. The color of the clothes will now have two tones for each piece. You will also be able to put glasses which you can add to your character next to any hat you already had.

In a post-7.0 update for Final Fantasy XIV You will have the opportunity to increase the furniture in your house, a detail that fans have been asking for for a long time.

There are also some adjustments to the requirements to play on PC and they will still have support for the PS4. On PC you will need a bit more memory to run the game. The question is that everything announced will be given until next year. It is already recommended to even use an RTX card, at least a 2060.

Likewise, a kind of blackboard was added where players can strategize when carrying out combats and others.

Patches are still coming for 6.0

The free trial is going to expand. It will now give access to Stormblood content and all of this will be introduced with the 6.5 update.

There are many more details to be revealed, but that will be until London in October when the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival of Europe. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

