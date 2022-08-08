To help new players get used to Eorzea, SQUARE ENIX has released a new series of introductory videos for FINAL FANTASY XIV. Composed of seven episodes available on the YouTube channel dedicated to the MMORPGthe Starting Guide Series follows the story of the new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra which will teach him all the most important mechanics in the game world.

We leave you now with the introductory episode of Starting Guide Series, under which you can find more details thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

GET STARTED THE RIGHT WAY WITH FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE STARTER GUIDE SERIES, AVAILABLE TODAY

A series of seven videos with helpful tips for new players and beginners

LONDON (August 8, 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® today released the “Starter Guide Series” for the popular MMORPG FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online, which offers new players helpful tips to get the best out of their adventure in the kingdom of Eorzea. The videos support the early stages of the adventure both for those who play alone and for those who will group together to explore the world in company.

The series follows the adventures of new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra, who guides him in his first steps in Eorzea. Episode one, “The Adventure Begins,” guides players through the very first moments of their FINAL FANTASY XIV Online adventure, which include:

Creating a character

Using the map

Start of the main missions

To watch the introductory episode and learn more about the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Starter Guide, please visit https://sqex.to/Mi7pB

Yoshida also provided new information on the contents of Patch 6.2, including:

New main missions – The story continues with the new chapter.

– The story continues with the new chapter. New side missions – Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues.

– Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues. New dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

– The Fell Court of Troia New challenge – A new challenge, available on Normal and Extreme difficulty levels. Further details will be announced later.

– A new challenge, available on Normal and Extreme difficulty levels. Further details will be announced later. New raid for 8 players – Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available on Normal and Savage difficulty levels. The Savage difficulty raid should be available one week after patch 6.2 arrives.

– Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available on Normal and Savage difficulty levels. The Savage difficulty raid should be available one week after patch 6.2 arrives. New Unreal challenge – Face off against Sephiroth in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

– Face off against Sephiroth in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) PvP Updates – PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the arrival of patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also continue and there will be changes to the PvP action.

– PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the arrival of patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also continue and there will be changes to the PvP action. Other reworkings of the main scenario : o The Duty Support functionality will be expanded to include main story dungeons, from Snow Cloak to The Vault. o The Steps of Faith challenge will become a solo battle o Thornmarch challenge will be overhauled

Various updates – Additional content such as job adjustments for PvE and PvP, updates to the Adventurer Plates, expansion of Glamor from 400 to 800 slots and more.

Details have also been announced about the content that will arrive later with patch 6.25:

New side missions – Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures will continue in patch 6.25.

– Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures will continue in patch 6.25. New weapon upgrade missions – In patch 6.xi players can obtain and upgrade Manderville weapons, unlocked in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures mission series.

– In patch 6.xi players can obtain and upgrade Manderville weapons, unlocked in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures mission series. New Tribal Missions: Omicron – Disciples of the Land related missions

– Disciples of the Land related missions New “Variant Dungeon” battle content – Formerly known as the “Criterion Dungeon”, these new variable difficulty dungeons are now available to players, starting with Sil’dihn Subterrane. The dungeons are designed for 1-4 players and the strength of the enemies will vary based on the size of the party. Dungeons will offer multiple paths, which will become available based on player actions.

– Formerly known as the “Criterion Dungeon”, these new variable difficulty dungeons are now available to players, starting with Sil’dihn Subterrane. The dungeons are designed for 1-4 players and the strength of the enemies will vary based on the size of the party. Dungeons will offer multiple paths, which will become available based on player actions. Another Path: Criterion Dungeon – High difficulty content for four players, with an area similar to that of the Variant Dungeons but fixed path. Criterion Dungeon content will offer two difficulty options, each with their own rules and characteristics.

The full broadcast Letter from the Producer LIVE is available here: https://sqex.to/sRrmb

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Patch 6.18, available Tuesday, July 5, adds the long-awaited Data Center Travel feature, which allows you to visit worlds in different data centers, form groups, and perform various activities. The feature allows movement only to logical data centers located in the same physical data center. It is not possible to move between Japanese, North American, European and Oceanian data centers.

Patch 6.18 also expanded the number of worlds available in the EU region and added Meteor, a new data center for the JP region, increasing the supported number of players. Full details on the European data center additions can be found here: sqex.to/BJf1v

With over 25 million registered players, there has never been a better time to begin your adventure in the world of the award-winning FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The expanded free trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn ™ and the Heavensward ™ expansion (with updates up to patch 3.56), an additional playable race (Au Ra) and three additional jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian and Machinist) . Free trial players can enjoy, with no time limit, hundreds of hours of the award-winning game and narrative experiences equivalent to two titles in the FINAL FANTASY series. Further information can be found here: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker ™, visit the official website at https://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/.