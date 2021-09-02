Microsoft announced the September headlines coming up on Xbox Game Pass and among these it certainly stands out FINAL FANTASY XIII for Xbox 360, first chapter of the trilogy of Fabula Nova Crystallis. The title will be playable on the console family Xbox and on PC.

FINAL FANTASY XIII it has been updated some time ago and made in 4K for Xbox One X, will therefore be playable in its best guise on the next generation of Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series X And Series S.

Furthermore, from 15 September, the PC version of Disgaea 4, Strategic RPG of Nippon Ichi Software.

Source: Microsoft