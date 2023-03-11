Square Enix announced that the March update for Final Fantasy XI Online is now available, a detail that users who still consume this MMORPG will surely appreciate a lot.

The update of Final Fantasy XI Online brings new content, including the latest chapter of the story “The Voracious Resurgence” and a March 2023 login campaign to get you off the road to play again.

Here are some of the details about the new content added in the March update:

“The Voracious Resurgence” – In the latest chapter of the saga, Chapter 11, Part 1, a traitor awaits in the middle of Zvahl Castle. Stop his plans and open the door!

login campaign – The March 2023 login campaign will run from Saturday March 11, 2023, at 7:00 am (PST) / 9:00 am (CST), until Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7 :00 a.m. (PDT) / 9:00 a.m. (CST). Receive points that can be exchanged for in-game items like “♪Phuabo”.

Source: Square Enix

We also recommend: Octopath Traveler II: The battle to overcome the memorable first installment

Here You can see more details of the update:

THE “WE ARE VANA’DIEL” site, which highlights various aspects of final fantasy XI and its history through the years, has been updated with a wide variety of content, which provides players with a glimpse into the world of FFXI Online development.

The latest update, “WE GREW VANADIEL #18”, features FFXIV Online Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox as he talks about his involvement in the development of Final Fantasy XI Onlineas well as his thoughts on the past two decades as a member of the Location Team.