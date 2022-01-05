Yoshinori Kitase, manufacturer of Final Fantasy X And Final Fantasy X-2, published an article in which he discusses the two innovative titles first released on PlayStation 2, and of which he is very proud.

Given the presence of the remastered version of the two games on PlayStation Now, a journey through time and memories is a must. Final Fantasy X was the first video game in the series to be developed for PS2, a new hardware for the time, which required a lot of work and optimal adaptation, leading to a difficult compromise between prioritizing colors or resolution.

A major quantity of colors would have helped to realize the world of Spira in a vivid and realistic way, but Kitase said that, given the trends of the games released by other software houses, to meet the fans it was necessary to focus on a higher resolution.

Final Fantasy X it was a game that had to overcome many challenges. Made in 3D, it was the first title in the series without a game map. It was the most realistic solution they had, as finding a compromise between game design and production costs was increasingly difficult.

The combat system has been totally reinvented, marking a break with the other titles in the series. The Active Time Battle system, which allowed players to perform actions when an appropriate bar filled up in real time, was dropped. A system was favored in his favor more strategic, which was worked on by a designer also present in the team of Front Mission.

In Final Fantasy X the Sterography, which allowed players to customize their characters via a grid of power-ups. Kitase said he was dissatisfied with the lack of dubbing in Final Fantasy VIII and, in Chapter X, he was happy to introduce it.

As this was the first time a dubbing had been inserted, it took a lot of work to get it right. Kitase said he was proud of the two titles he was able to design for PS2, speaking of them as of reference games. Final Fantasy X-2 certainly helped solidify the look of the brand’s subsequent titles.

The party in this case was everything to the female, consisting of Yuna, Rikku and Paine. Kitase said that since many games in those years had male protagonists (including the hitherto released Final Fantasy titles), he wanted in Final Fantasy X-2 there was a strong female presence.

The game also moved to a new version of the ATB system, which allowed players to use timing during battles to achieve powerful combo and more effective attacks. In short, the producer of the two titles for PS2, still today a symbol for the entire saga, is satisfied with the work done and the commitment that has allowed the creation of two masterpieces.

Recall that in 2021 Final Fantasy X has accomplished 20 years, and you can relive them with a collection of 20 unforgettable moments about this masterpiece.