You know, when you review hundreds of video games and constantly move in search of the objective value of the works, it happens constantly to navigate in the recesses of memory and recover the experiences of the past. To rethink the adventures that marked childhood, which were part of us, and to submit them to the same critical analysis that usually applies to the next video game out.

Each of us gamers adopts a personal perspective when analyzing a video game. Some, for example, are convinced that 10 is a grade that shouldn’t exist, because perfection doesn’t exist. Others, on the other hand, believe that the true value of a video game can only be established years after its release, when the actual impact and incisiveness in the market evolution process is known. Still others think that the specific weight of the work is to be circumscribed at the time of launch, contextualizing it precisely to the reference time.



For each of us, the great video game is something different.

In short, some of you will say that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the best video game ever because it practically invented the rules of modern video games. According to some, Final Fantasy VII is a masterpiece because we never expected to encounter a world of Gaia’s scale on consoles in 1997. Someone else will argue that Metal Gear Solid is the only true prince of the 90s, because it irremediably changed the nature of the game. video game narrative.

However, there is one thing that we almost never tend to take into consideration, and probably rightly so, because it is a purely subjective element. That element coincides with the moment in which one enjoys a particular work, understood as the context of one’s life, one’s growth, one’s personal fulfillment, and it is something that has an undeniable influence in the exchange that is created between the gamer and the videogame.

For example, I do not know what it means to have a child, much less what it means to discuss with your child, and this has led me to often ask myself certain questions about the relationship that is created with certain video games: for those who have lived this type of experience, how different was the link established with productions such as the recent God of War or Death Stranding? These are elements that are rarely mentioned in the review, yet they inevitably condition any “analyst” and any evaluation, even if they only manage to emerge within the boundaries of “special” and similar.



Final Fantasy X, for me, was a vehicle for letting go of emotions.

A few days ago there was the anniversary of Final Fantasy X, a chapter that – at first I thought in an inexplicable way – I think the best of the entire series of Square. Here, I realized that by approaching the work in a “mechanical” way it would be very difficult to explain in a coherent and analytical way why in my opinion Final Fantasy X is the best episode of the saga.

I was 12 when I first played Final Fantasy X, and I was experiencing the turbulence that any person finds himself in at that age: first loves, paid or unrequited, the difficulty in being accepted and accepting oneself. , the search for attention, conflicts, the first real awareness of death.

Final Fantasy X absorbed the melancholy of those years and gave it back to me through an experience that only today I can allow myself to define fascinating but moderately profound, because then it was significant, undoubtedly it contributed to my training process, in a certain sense. defined me, because in situations beyond the screen I constantly read metaphors of my state of mind, so much so that in some cases it led me to shed a few tears of which I could not explain the reason at the time.



The world of Shadow of the Colossus has been a safe haven for many.

Today the videogame is a decidedly more aware medium of its own dimension, aware that the work can convey deep messages and willing to do so. Works like Red Dead Redemption 2 are strongly marking for certain categories of players, and voluntarily aim to be, they do not do it almost unconsciously, they are not small side effects due to the singular context around the individual holding the controller.

A topical example of this reasoning lies in the story of the Kingdom Hearts series, which is loved and hated in equal measure, because those who fell in love with it – and still love it today – are generally the people who knew it around 2002. in the range between 11 and 16 years, after having been weaned from the great Disney classics and introduced to the world of video games by the great classics of Final Fantasy, therefore it is very difficult to understand the impact for anyone outside this circle.

In this case we are talking about decidedly superficial contexts, but it is undeniable that each of us has cultivated – consciously or not – special relationships with certain video games, realizing real active exchanges along the path of life. In my case, the main example resides in Shadow of the Colossus of 2005, whose launch sadly coincided with a very complex period, so much so that the Forbidden Lands turned into a shell from which it was particularly difficult for me to re-emerge, while giving voice to the whole the unspoken melancholy.



How many stories could each of us tell in relation to a video game?

I remember with a sad smile the hours spent on the back of Agro wandering aimlessly in the forbidden lands, waiting for a new obstacle to climb, wishing that the journey would never end, aware of the fact that sooner or later I would re-emerge from that welcoming ” pensatoio “. Over the years, the adventure of Wander would have proved to be a concentrate of absolute quality, but in my eyes it took on a completely different meaning from that of simple divertissement.

So I constantly happen to look at contemporary video games through this kind of lens, wondering what a certain experience could have meant in the life of different gamers. For some very young people, Final Fantasy XV probably had the same impact that chapters like VII, VIII and IX had on the lives of the boys and girls of the 90s. Someone else, in these days, will be finding in the Elden Ring Interregnum the same safe and impenetrable refuge that the adventure created by Fumito Ueda was for me in the now distant 2005.

And what to say, instead, of the epilogue of Red Dead Redemption 2, of the aforementioned father-son relationships staged by Death Stranding and God of War, or delving even deeper into the metaphor of the struggle with depression returned by Hidetaka’s Dark Souls Myiazaki? There are millions of stories out there that intertwine millions of lives with as many videogame experiences, and our great regret is that we can only imagine them without knowing them all. Would you like to tell us some?