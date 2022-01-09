Final Fantasy X-2 it could have been called another way. The reason is that the executives of Square Enix they feared players would confuse it with Final Fantasy XII, so they rejected the title. It took some time for them to accept it.

To tell this particular anecdote, which fortunately has a happy ending (the game came out being actually called Final Fantasy X-2), was Yoshinori Kitase on the PlayStation Blog, where he told some background regarding the historic title.

Final Fantasy X had several new features for the series: it was the first chapter completely in 3D, designed to exploit the power of the then rampant PS2; it was also the beginning of a revolution, still in progress today, with the introduction of a different type of presentation and a new combat system. Finally, it was the first Final Fantasy to have direct sequels.

Kitase, who worked as a producer for Final Fantasy X, said about the name: “It may sound strange, but one of the toughest challenges we faced while developing Final Fantasy X-2 was giving it a name. Creating a sequel to a chapter of the series. main was an absolute novelty and when we suggested “X-2” initially the company worried that it would be mistaken for Final Fantasy XII and turned it down. Later, of course, they accepted the idea. “

Final Fantasy X-2 was originally released in 2003 (2004 in Europe). At the time it was a PS2 exclusive, but over the years it has been ported to other platforms, such as PS Vita, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC.