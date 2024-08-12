Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and FFVII Rebirthrecently spoke about the return of a feature much appreciated by players in the third title of this new trilogy.

His words were at Otakon 2024, which took place from August 2 to 4 of this year. This is none other than Queen’s Blood, the card minigame that Square Enix introduced in FFVII Rebirth and which has since gained relevance among fans.

Hamaguchi commented on this ‘We’re preparing our revamped and even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next installment of this series, so stay tuned!’. To the above, he added ‘I look forward to sharing more in the near future’.

We Recommend: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases documentaries about its development.

So the third title of the remake or reissue of Final Fantasy VII will have this minigame in a more refined or complete form. At least that is what can be understood from the comments of this designer.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Queen’s Blood made its debut in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthand as stated in this video game it is very popular in the world of FFVIIAs such, it can be considered a secondary mission that encompasses this entire title and in which you can participate.

This is a feature that is not affected by the difficulty level. Players can create their own deck and start climbing the ranks based on the victories they achieve while enjoying this minigame.

Since Square Enix introduced Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Its popularity has continued to grow. So Naoki Hamaguchi’s comments make perfect sense.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The third game of FFVII It doesn’t have a release date or window yet, but according to a report from last April it should be ready before the next generational leap of consoles. By the way, there is a possibility that the complete trilogy of games will be released from PlayStation platforms.

Apart from the remake of Final Fantasy VII We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.