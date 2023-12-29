













'We wanted to keep these strategy elements intact, where the player must consider enemies' weaknesses during battle while using these action moves. That was always my main belief about how we should do battles in Final Fantasy. I think it's a vital part of the game.'Said Tetsuya Nomura, its creative director.

Those who played VII Remake in 2020 know what the combat is like. It is indeed more action-oriented than the original, but still maintains strategic elements. Players can switch characters mid-battle and slow the action at times to decide what the best move will be.

Both creatives added that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will have more strategic elements. This time they will give us the option to do team attacks. According to their combat director, each character has different ways of fighting. With so many returning and new ones this sequel introduces, it will be interesting to see which combinations work best with certain enemies.

When is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth coming out?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is scheduled to premiere on February 29, 2024. When it is released it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. Due to its large scale, its physical edition will be divided into two discs. So if you are interested in this installment, check your hard drive space.

Source: Square Enix.

The previews promise that it will be a story that will continue to explore the mythology of this installment beyond the walls of Midgar. As such there are many activities to do, towns to discover and areas to explore. Additionally, the developers want it to feel somewhat independent, so it would not be necessary to play the previous one to enjoy it. Will they give it a chance?

