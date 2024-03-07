













Final Fantasy VII: the remake trilogy was not confirmed as exclusive to PlayStation consoles | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Throughout this March 6, information began to circulate that claimed that PlayStation confirmed that it had console exclusivity for the entire remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII. However, the outlet that shared the initial news already said that this is not the case.

In reality, it was an error on the part of The Washington Post, so they already made a correction to the original article. The same author, journalist Gene Park, apologized on his social networks. Here he confirmed that Sony Interactive Entertainment never said that the remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII It will be exclusive to their consoles.

A user asked him exactly what words were said to him about this trilogyto which he responded that they never mentioned it. 'They were all my words' assured the journalist. Apparently a writing error was what caused all the fuss about the supposed exclusivity.

he didn't say anything about the trilogy. Those were all my words. — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 6, 2024

Even so, Gene Park himself said that he would not expect to see any of the games in the trilogy. final fantasy VII on Xbox soon. For now the first part is on PC and PS4, while the sequel, Rebirthjust released on PS5. So at least these two parts remain console exclusives for Sony.

When could Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrive on PC?

Although at the moment there is no mention of an arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC, might be expected to happen. Especially since the previous installment arrived on PC a year after its release on PS4. In addition, the progress of Rebirth ensures that its exclusivity on PS5 is for three months.

Source: Square Enix

Of course, this does not mean that in exactly three months it will reach other platforms. However, the possibility of doing so is now open. Perhaps it will follow the same path as its predecessor and we could have its version for PC in 2025. Would you like it to be that way?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)