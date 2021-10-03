During Tokyo Game Show 2021 SQUARE ENIX announced that his battle royale FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER for iOS And Android will arrive in the month of November 2021, with pre-registrations to open later this month.

SQUARE ENIX showed further excerpts of gameplay, also announcing that the game will support the use of controllers and will have a training mode and improved tutorials. The company also recently announced the new class Ninja, which will accompany the already confirmed Monk, Ranger, Sorcerer And Warrior, as well as that the Aerith’s abode can be visited within the game. Below we can review the presentation of the TGS 2021.

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER – TGS 2021

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera