Within the framework of the most recent State of Play, Final Fantasy VII Remake made an appearance with a major announcement, its arrival with improved and specialized graphics for the PS5. What does this mean? The Square Enix game that amazed many during 2020 is now optimized for the new console of Sony Computer Entertainment.

The first thing that improves are the textures it will have Final Fantasy VII on the PS5, far behind what they had achieved on the PS4. We will also have several fog effects, improvements in the lights and, in general, a much more remarkable presentation in more than one section.

Final Fantasy VII Remake It will give you options to adjust the presentation of the game to your liking, for example, you can choose between 4K graphics or, failing that, give priority to 60 frames per second. Detail that also happens in the game of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

It was also added to Final Fantasy VII Remake a new difficulty called Normal (Classic) where the player-controlled character will automatically attack and defend so you can focus on the commands. As if that were not enough, loading times will improve significantly and the photo mode will also have new filters and functions.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will have an additional episode with Yuffie

During the presentation of this new ‘edition’ of Final Fantasy VII Remake A new DLC in episode form was also announced that adds to Yuffie to the history. In this section you can play with it and enjoy the addition of new characters that are mixed with this reinterpretation of the Square Enix RPG.

In addition to this new character called Sonon, we will have battles with other machines that had not been seen before in the series. We also have a new name which will be Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which we don’t quite understand yet why the game was named that way.

Other details you should know is that the update of Final Fantasy VII Remake to PS5 it will be free if you already have a copy of the game in PS4. You can even carry your save data. While the new episode with Yuffie It will be on sale after you upgrade to the new console. The release date will be June 10, 2021.

