To April 2020 was being released, initially only on Playstation 4 and later also on next gen, Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game has undoubtedly attracted all the nostalgic fans of the famous JRPG but, without a doubt, also a large part of the new gamer audience interested in getting their hands on what has been a milestone in the world they are so passionate about.

One thing that longtime supporters of the title will surely have noticed are the changes made to the story and structure of the game. Yoshinori Kitaseproducer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, discussed the topic in a recent interview with VG247. It seems that all the changes found in the remake are justified precisely by the reasons previously mentioned, the game must attract different audiences and Square Enix tried to please all palates.

The same producer during the interview will bring his experience as an example, every time he found himself playing new versions of titles from his childhood he felt a strong nostalgia that certainly made the experience pleasant but he didn’t want his remake to be limited to just that. The goal of Final Fantasy VII Remake is to give historical fans the warm embrace of memories together with the thrill of slowly discovering all the changes that the game has undergone in its new version.