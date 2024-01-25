Japanese publisher Square Enix has released a summary video Of Final Fantasy 7 Remaketo prepare players, or simply to refresh their memories, in anticipation of the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe next chapter.
Of course the footage contains some big ones previews about Final Fantasy VII Remake, in the sense that it basically shows the key moments of the story. So, if you haven't played it yet, you want to, but you don't want any surprises, carefully avoid looking at it and dedicate yourself to doing something else. We will also mention some details of the plot in the text. The advice is the same as before: don't read further if you don't want spoilers.
For everyone else, however, it is an excellent opportunity to review some of the highlights of the game, in anticipation of the developments that will certainly take place in Rebirth.
Some details
Final Fantasy 7 Remake was set completely in Midgar and told the events of the first part of the original Final Fantasy VII, reworked as necessary. The game ended with the escape from the city and several question marks left open.
To find out if and how they will find an answer, you just have to wait until February 29th, when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be launched in temporal exclusivity on PS5.
