Japanese publisher Square Enix has released a summary video Of Final Fantasy 7 Remaketo prepare players, or simply to refresh their memories, in anticipation of the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe next chapter.

Of course the footage contains some big ones previews about Final Fantasy VII Remake, in the sense that it basically shows the key moments of the story. So, if you haven't played it yet, you want to, but you don't want any surprises, carefully avoid looking at it and dedicate yourself to doing something else. We will also mention some details of the plot in the text. The advice is the same as before: don't read further if you don't want spoilers.

For everyone else, however, it is an excellent opportunity to review some of the highlights of the game, in anticipation of the developments that will certainly take place in Rebirth.