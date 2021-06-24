The co-director of the game points out that they intend to adapt to the new times and modernize the approach of the RPG.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released a year ago with the difficult challenge of living up to the 1997 original, considered one of the best video games in history. Above all because they have not limited themselves to making a version step by step, but because they have built a new universe, adding some scenes with their own style. Of that and of the future he has spoken Motomu Toriyama, co-director of the game.

The creative indicates in an interview posted by Square Enix that it is certain that future parts of the game to come – they have never confirmed how many sequels there will be – will differ “significantly from the original.” This is because they want the game to be an example of how to update and change parts of the original and adapt it to the new times and the most modern public.

Square Enix plans to modernize some sequences from the 1997 gameThese statements come from the famous and funny dance scene at the Honeybee Inn in Mercado Muro, where there is a quite original musical minigame with Cloud wearing different clothes as the protagonist. Toriyama, as we already told you, said that they had to cut that scene out of fear of censorship, but it was an iconic moment of the original and they had to include it and improve it.

“Given how famous cross-dressing was in the original Final Fantasy VII, we knew people would have high expectations for the remake,” says Toriyama. “We knew we had to do it in a way that lives up to those expectations, but we take into consideration modern sensibilities, “he says.

Although we still do not know when the sequel to FF7 Remake will arrive, what has just arrived is InterMISSION, an additional chapter starring Yuffie that comes along with the improvements of the game for PS5.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake 2, Square Enix and RPG.