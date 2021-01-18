Final Fantasy VII Remake It has been one of the most important games of 2020. I had the opportunity to play it on a PS4, and I liked the level Square Enix maintained with this adaptation so much that I chose it as the best game of 2020, a decision that I do not regret, the truth, although I must admit I am enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 on PC a lot, so much that it would not cost me too much to change my choice.

Both by argument and by design, setting and character modelingFinal Fantasy VII Remake seemed like a real wonder to me. Unfortunately, on a technical level the PS4 version presents deficiencies important, although perfectly understandable for a console that is already seven years old.

Drops in resolution, artifacts in some elements (the hair, especially) due to the application of reconstruction techniques and temporary smoothing, which hide the reduction in resolution in situations of high graphic load, popping problems and low-quality textures that sometimes take up to 20 seconds to load, are some of those shortcomings, but the game is, in itself, so good, that It’s not hard to forgive him for all those flaws.

Possible requirements of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC

When the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 and PS4 Pro was announced, it was further confirmed that there would be a PC version, and that it would arrive a year later, that is, in April 2021. That version will share the limelight with the PS5, which will be optimized to take advantage of the potential of Sony’s new console.

We still don’t know what concrete improvements it will bring, but twe have a pretty good idea of ​​the possible requirements which will have the version of said game for PC. They are not confirmed, but they have a lot of credibility. It is important to note that this is an adaptation of the PS4 title, and not a totally new development, which means that the basis of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC and PS5 will not change, Square Enix will just introduce, on her, specific graphical enhancements, such as higher resolution, higher quality textures, and maybe ray tracing.

Minimum requirements

64-bit Windows 7 with SP1.

Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX 6350 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 960 graphics card with 4 GB or Radeon R9 280 with 4 GB.

60 GB of free space.

With this setup it should be possible to run it in 1080p with a low-medium quality level and enjoy acceptable fluency.

Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit.

Intel Core i7 6700K or Ryzen 5 1500X processor.

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with 8 GB or Radeon Vega 56 with 8 GB.

60 GB of free space.

This team should be able to move Final Fantasy VII Remake smoothly in 1080p with maximum quality, maintaining a good level of fluency.

Final Fantasy VII Remake could feature ray tracing and DLSS 2.0

More and more sources dare to assume that the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will have ray tracing, a very demanding technology which, as we know, improves the quality of shadows, ambient occlusion, lighting, reflections and transparencies.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the truth is that it makes a lot of sense, especially since this technology could be transferred to the PS5 version, a console that has a next-generation Radeon GPU, equipped with hardware dedicated to ray tracing acceleration.

Those same sources have also dropped that Final Fantasy VII Remake would have support from the DLSS 2.0 technology on PC. This also makes perfect sense, as it would help counteract the impact of ray tracing on performance. Also remember that Final Fantasy XV made use of first generation DLSS technology.