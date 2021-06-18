While the version PlayStation 5 climbs the rankings especially in Japan, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE it is also expected to a large extent by the players PC is Xbox and for the former, today, there may be good news. At least, if you are a fan of Epic Games. In fact, it seems that, as already happened for the entire saga of KINGDOM HEARTS and for the upcoming NEO The World Ends With You, also FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for PC will be outgoing through Epic Games Store, with all due respect (at least, for the moment) to all Steam fans. The news, albeit unofficial, comes from EpicData, a site dedicated to digging out the backend content of the Epic store in search of new scoops – like this. Along with the remastered version of Alan Wake, in fact, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE appears in the form of lines of code regarding the Cloud saves (joke absolutely unwanted): “{UserDir} / My Games / FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE / EOS / {EpicID} /” is “ff7remakedevice.sav”, As well as the name of SQUARE ENIX itself. This data was promptly blacked out by the store for obvious reasons.

Recall that the title of SQUARE ENIX, the first part of a still unspeakable saga, was PlayStation 4 exclusive for a year, while the INTERGRADE for PS5 extended the license for at least another six months, according to the company. The porting of the latter could therefore arrive on PC and Xbox around December. Waiting to know the probable release date of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PC, even if at the moment it is only rumors, you can read our review of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE.

Source: EpicData Street RPG Site