In 2020, in addition to the arrival of the pandemic, we had the highly anticipated launch of the remake of Final Fantasy VII for PS4. This was very well received by critics and fans, and it showed that the story of Cloud and company still has the ability to make an impact in today’s world.

From the beginning it was known that the exclusivity of Final Fantasy VII Remake with PlayStation it would be temporary. Fortunately for users of Pc, this excellent reimagining is already available for this platform since last December 17. Of course, by getting here, the modders have already started making some creations.

Final Fantasy VII Remake could have its classic camera back

The arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake PC is presenting a new opportunity to unleash your creativity to the modding community. While some entertain themselves transforming the main villain of the title into a swordsman version of Ronald McDonald, there are those who seek to give a nostalgic extra to the experience.

As you surely know the Final Fantasy VII original came out at the time of the first PlayStation. Technology back then did not allow for the advanced camera systems that we have today, with quite a few angles under the control of the player. Still, still shots had their charm.

That is why a user got to work on a mod that gives the remake of Final Fantasy VII the look of the original. Although at the moment it is not completed, the modder shared a video of what it might look like once it’s finished. The truth is that the result looks great and it would be worth giving it a try.

The modder indicated that he made this simply as a concept so that someone with more experience would be encouraged to create the entire mod. Although it looks quite striking and will surely appeal to the most nostalgic, we cannot deny that it would need a huge work on the part of whoever dares to take the task. Would you like the mod to be available to all players of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the future?

