During the streaming event related to FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, SQUARE ENIX has released some information about FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Part 2. In particular, Yoshinori Kitase he has declared: “As for the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE news you’ve been waiting for, I think we’ll be able to share a little more later this year … maybe …”.

Director Tetsuya Nomura then added jokingly: “You should probably be clearer.”

Kitase’s replica: “OK then. Now that the 25th anniversary has officially begun, I would like to keep the excitement of FINAL FANTASY VII high until next year, and look forward to sharing more information during this 2022. Look forward to it! “.

The first part of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE was launched on April 10, 2020 on PlayStation 4the version INTERGRADE premiered June 10, 2021 on PS5 and the following December 16 it arrived on PC, via Epic Games Store. The development of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Part 2 it is still underway under the direction of Naoki Hamaguchi.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu