After the great success of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the public has been anxiously awaiting any news related to Part 2, of which unfortunately we know very little for now but which, according to the latest rumors, could actually come out much sooner than expected.

According to a report recently published by the well-known leaker Nate the Hate, it would seem in fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 could be released in 2023, so just a year later Final Fantasy XVI, currently expected for this 2022, with releases for both games in exclusive timeline on PlayStation consoles.

If this information were to materialize, there is no doubt that many gamers – including us – would be nothing short of surprised, given that at present a rich slice of the public an release was expected between 2024/2025, partly due to the size of the game itself, partly due to the lack of any information about it.

From what has been published (and as pointed out by Nate the Hate himself), the exit of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will be strongly influenced by the arrival in stores of Final Fantasy 16, title on which Square Enix it is currently concentrating a large part of its forces.

Consequently, in the event that the game should unfortunately slip to 2023 – a possibility that must be taken into serious consideration in a historical era where postponements are now on the agenda – also Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 could be out a year late, or in 2024.

The report also ends with an interesting note where it is specified that Square Enix would be pushing its teams to get their video games out more quickly, which could surely explain such a close release of two Final Fantasy so important. Having said that, we would like to remind you that for now the Japanese company has not released any statement on the matter and, consequently, we advise you to take everything with a grain of salt.