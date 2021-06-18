The trade database leaks the next release of both games, but there are no concrete details.

In April the year of exclusivity of Final Fantasy VII Remake with PS4, but since then, beyond its adaptation to PS5, we have not heard of the landing of the RPG on other systems. This could be about to change based on a recent discovery of the Epic Games Store database, which warns of the presence of FF7 R in the Fortnite parent store, as well as a second unannounced video game, Alan Wake Remastered.

Release date? Edition details? Will FF7 R arrive on Steam? Nothing for now, but a pretty clear indication that something is moving in the trade, so your announcement shouldn’t take long. However, we have just shelved E3 2021, an event in which Square Enix had a presentation in which no news was left about its launch in compatible, whatever the chosen store.

Alan Wake Remastered on the Epic Store

The Epic Games Store database has also left clues about another upcoming release on the bazaar from fellow Unreal Engine owners. It is none other than a remaster of Alan Wake according to the aforementioned website. Again, we do not have more specific data on its announcement and its main details for a video game that, in fact, has not yet been presented by Remedy Entertainment.

Recall that the Scandinavian company has quite a good relationship with Epic Games, source of funding for one of its new projects. In addition, they recently gave users Control, one of the best releases of 2019. As for Square Enix, the US company’s store exclusively hosted the PC launch of none other than Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind. We will have to wait for the next few days to learn more details about today’s leaks.

