After the revelation by Square enix about the news that awaits us in Midgar during the State of Play yesterday, like the DLC with Yuffie and graphical improvements for PS5, the fans of Final Fantasy VII they continue to receive surprises.

Now, the official account of PlayStation shared on his social networks and official page what will be the free PlayStation Plus games for March 2021, including none other than Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Available as of this March 2 the list also includes Maquette, a puzzle type title, and Remnant: From the Ashes, an intense science fiction survival game.

The details of FFVII on PS Plus

In the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake it is necessary to clarify that it is the version for PS4, and you will not be able to access the improvements that were revealed to us in the State of Play for him PS5.

Something that sounded fair to many, considering that otherwise it would be a bit disappointing for those who recently acquired this title.

The communiqué of PlayStation explicitly mention the following:

Please note that the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake available to PlayStation Plus members is not eligible to upgrade to the digital version of PS5.

That said, we are going to learn more about the other two guest titles.

Remnant: From the Ashes | PS4

It is an action and survival shooter in the third person, you are one of the few humans left in a world dominated by monstrous interdimensional invaders.

You can explore dynamic worlds alone or with two other survivors, in which you must face waves of enemies and epic bosses.

Maquette | PS5

A first-person puzzle game designed as a recursive simulation. Makes its debut in PS5 with a quite original proposal in which you will have to manipulate even the landscape and twist it to its limits to reach the solution of the puzzle.

The difficulty can reach such a level that there is a help tool within the game.

For VR Arrive too Farpoint a first person shooter set in outer space.

In the same way, it will be available for download for the second month. Destruction AllStars. And we remind you that you have a few days to download Control: Ultimate Edition Y Concrete Genie, the PS Plus games for February.

What did you think of this March PlayStation Plus lineup? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



