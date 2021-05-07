Many have been the rumors and speculation that have emerged on the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on Xbox since its period of exclusivity on Ps4 expired. Today we bring you news that could clarify a little more information on this matter, since as reported by Sony, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a temporary PS5 exclusive for just 6 months.

Intergrade was announced at the same time as the next-gen version of the game and is an expansion of the remake. which includes the iconic Yuffie as a playable character, one of the most beloved characters in the original game. The news appears in a banner presented in the last trailer, which we show you below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One could have leaked

The banner in question displays the following message:“* Available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format.” This message makes it very clear that six months after the departure of Intergrade, it could appear on other platforms, which clarifies the time of exclusivity contracted between the companies.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a temporary PS5 exclusive for just 6 months

As is obvious, This does not mean in any way that Final Fantasy VII Remake will appear on Xbox within 6 months of the release of Intergrade, but it does clarify a possible launch time window, since it would be likely that Square-Enix would take the opportunity to launch the game directly on Xbox in its new generation version and including Intergrade. In any case, it seems pretty clear that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release on Xbox is a matter of time, which seems to be getting closer and closer.

