As you may know, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade landed on yesterday PC via Epic Games Store and the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has decided to compare this version with that PS5.

The PS5 version shown in video corresponds to the quality mode, which runs at dynamic 2160p and 30 fps. The PC version, on the other hand, runs on an RTX 3080.

On PC we can choose to bring the framerate up to 120FPS, with the game activating the dynamic resolution to keep the framerate set. The PC version includes all the next generation improvements added in June with the PS5 patch.

The YouTube channel points out that the PC settings are few and, for now, we can only change the shadows, textures and the number of NPCs. The maximum settings are equivalent to the PS5 settings. Both platforms have the same quality for shadows, textures, anisotropic filtering, drawing distance and lighting. On PC we also find support for HDR.

“It appears that the PC version was ported from PS5, with no additions (except the ability to hit 120FPS). The hope is that over time the developers will improve the graphics settings for further optimization“writes ElAnalistaDeBits in the video description.

Source: YouTube.