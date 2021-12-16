After some aura of mystery, the full availability of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Epic Games Store, which marks the debut on PC of the controversial re-adaptation of the original title. The arrival of this remake has made everyone happy, at least until the official price: they are 79.99 the euros to spend to put it in your library, which seemed rather excessive.

The Intergrade version contains all the technical improvements available on the PlayStation 5, from a native 4K resolution, rebuilt assets, volumetric lights and full support to the NVME SSD which drastically reduces uploads. Unfortunately, rather heavy absences are to be reported, such as those of ray-tracing, but also of DLSS Nvidia and FSR AMD, relying on only a handful of very basic settings.

So, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is finally available, perhaps not at the desired price, but the Christmas sales are looming. After all, there is no rush.