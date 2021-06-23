In a recent interview, the co-director of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Motomu Toriyama, spoke at length about some choices made and subsequently carried forward in the work Remake of the seventh chapter of the game that will continue with further episodes not yet released.

Those who have already played the title will certainly know about the coast we are talking about, however in a recent interview they wanted to deepen some themes and certain reasons that led, for example, to a total reinterpretation of the famous scene of theHoneybee Inn.

The latter, according to Motomu, must act as a forerunner a more courageous and sometimes crazy choices in future episodes of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Many scenes will in fact be significantly different from the original, made for a more modern audience but without distorting the basic idea too much. Just referring to this choice of exchange “scene”, the co-director put it this way:

This scene is a key example of something that has been radically changed from the original Final Fantasy VII. I was a little worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene received a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved.

We remind you that Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. It has also recently been released on the new console PlayStation 5 via a version called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The latter obviously has a technical sector improved in every respect, a photo mode, a fixed performance mode a 60 fps and offers the option to purchase the future titled DLC INTERmission, focused entirely on Yuffie.

Finally, we remind you that a few days ago important news on the future of the saga and not only in the videogame field. An animated show is ready to land in streaming, and will deal with the affairs of the beloved ninth chapter.

Furthermore, a completely different title from the usual RPG was announced not many days ago. We are talking about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a new hack and slash developed by Team Ninja which will be released on consoles and PC in 2022,