The war between Microsoft and Sony that started with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, is taking ever more drastic turns. Just yesterday Microsoft published the response to the US FTC, trying to make the sense of protection of market leaders prevail over consumers.

The same response was also published by Microsoft at the UK CMA, confirming what according to many is just a rumor. According to the American company, Sony is playing dirty, blocking the release of very important titles on its consoles.

When Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced, there was talk of a Sony exclusive, in time, so it was expected that the Square Enix-branded title would also come out on Xbox. This was not the case because the title is currently only available on Steam in the PC version.

Microsoft has always confirmed in its response to the English regulator, how Sony has established permanent exclusion agreements, with third-party software houses, even for titles such as FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XVI and the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2.

Obviously the American company is losing excellent pieces, which if they never arrive on Xbox, could lead to a decisive hijacking of many users, thus losing an important slice of the market. The war between the two giants of the video game market is getting hotter and hotterand all these speculations in the meantime point to a rather difficult future for Xbox.

We remain to the window to understand if the most important regulatory bodies will give their pass for this great acquisition, also because it would be a really big blow for the American software house.