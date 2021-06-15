Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERgrade is finally available on PS5 as well as Episode INTERmission, Stand alone DLC of which we propose the review starring the famous Yuffie, the ninja of Wutai. In the original game, we met the girl in one optional sequence, while now it seems clear the intent of the development team to give us the full party. What we get in this additional content is a small glimpse of the second part, which gives us an idea of ​​some events that will surely be deepened in the future. The DLC is not unmissable, but certainly a good excuse for fans to return to Midgar and discover some important background that, inevitably, enriches the knowledge of the game world.

Here we go again

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Episode INTERmission already leaves with Yuffie inside Midgar, just arrived and looking for theAvalanche, an anti-Shinra terrorist organization that we have already come to know. In INTERmission there will be an in-depth study from this point of view, focusing even more clearly on the political balance of Avalanche. The girl will join Sonon, an unpublished character who will accompany her to recover the Ultimate Matter, a sphere created by the Shinra war division that could change the fate of the war against Wutai. From the trailer you already know that there will be a very important focus on the Deepground, a faction also of the Shinra which, as you can guess from the name, operates under the radar away from prying eyes.

We do not want to go further with the plot, also seen the short duration of the DLC and its purely narrative structure, but suffice it to say that we are not particularly satisfied with the story. The reason is not the Deepground per se, but the general succession of events. In this DLC the team played a lot on some of the narrative components of Dirge of Cerberus, but the end result is confusing even for those familiar with the general lore of Final Fantasy VII. The neophytes of the seventh chapter will make a crazy effort to make the various connections, finding himself having more questions than answers. This also applies to long-time fans: those who have appreciated the new direction taken with Chapter 18 of the Remake will probably be intrigued for what is to come, the most avid fans will instead receive a strong headache in return. Unfortunately, if we only examine history, here too we find a final divider, which we are sure will make a lot of people collide.

Don’t call me Naruto

Yuffie is a skilled ninja, with good strength and great agility, plus she can take advantage of elemental ninjutsu that look more like magic than techniques. You can choose whether to fight closely using the shuriken or from a distance with its abilities, finding as feedback a familiar and faithful combat system to the base game. The real plus comes after Sonon joins the party: together with this warrior you will be able to create truly spectacular clashes, made up of combined moves and devastating attacks. Sonon is literally the tank of the group, and although you can’t control him directly, you can use him as such thanks to his abilities. The end result is a combat system that amuses and, like the main adventure, manages to entertain until the end. Obviously, it is impossible not to mention the boss fights that perfectly follow what is seen in this remakeIndeed, in some ways a couple of boss fights are even more inspired than expected. Honorable mention also for the minigame of Fort Condor, much revisited by the software house to become an activity totally in its own right and capable of really entertaining for several hours.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Episode INTERmission is based solely on two chapters and, although the difficulty level is not particularly high, you’ll have to get used to using Yuffie to the fullest: the girl is not Cloud, and at the same time it is not Aerith. You will have to find the right balance between melee and distance attacks, trying to read those of the enemy and the various situations. Until you get into character, even the simplest seemingly enemies can be tough. For the rest, as mentioned above, the feedback is the same as the development of the protagonists. There will be subjects to assign, weapons to find and “builds” to do, so that you are always ready. Impossible not to name Ramuh, a new invocation that we hope to see again in the future. The use of these creatures is equal to that of the base game, from this point of view there have been no news.

Conclusions

We can conclude the review by saying with certainty that Final Fantasy VII Remake: Episode INTERmission it’s a good DLC, which adds a lot of meat to the fire in the perspective of future chapters. In any case, we have decided not to enter any votes in the article, and you are interested in the evaluation of the base game, we refer you to our review for the nature of the content. However, the DLC perhaps is a little too expensive for what it proposes in general, but undoubtedly, especially in the final stages, the general quality of the production emerges. Let’s repeat what we said earlier, anyone who is loving this new course will love it INTERmission, on the other hand, those who are not really digesting what is happening will not change their vision. The only sure thing is that this Remake is putting a lot of things in the compilation into play, which willy-nilly enlarges the knowledge of the game universe.