Both video games carry their next-generation prices on PS5 to the Epic Games Store and Steam.

During the delivery gala of The Game Awards 2021, the date was finally set for the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake in Pc via Epic Games Store. Now we have more news about the adaptation, including its system requirements and its price, which according to the Fortnite parent store will be 79.99 euros / 69.99 dollars, a purchase cost also set for Forspoken on Steam.

No explanations have been shared from Square Enix about this price increase compared to previous launches of the company on computer. Although both FF VII Remake Intergrade and Forspoken are sold in the PlayStation store at 79.99 eurosThere are few video games that reach Steam or Epic Games Store requiring such a high expense, having recent releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard at 59.99 euros on Battle.Net, the same price as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on Steam.

Focusing on the requirements, the Square Enix video game asks for an i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 780 or RX 480 graphics card, as well as 100GB of space for its correct execution on a computer. free on hard disk.

System requirements Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Hard disk: 100 GB

DirectX: Version 12 or later

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM)

Recommended Requirements Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 12 GB

Hard disk: 100 GB

DirectX: Version 12 or later

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

Assuming a resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

The RPG launches on December 16. While you can read the analysis of FF VII Remake Intergrade in its version for PS5 of the companion Alejandro Pascual. As for Forspoken, Luminous Productions’ adventure left a trailer at The Game Awards 2021 and is scheduled to premiere on PC and PS5 on May 24.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Square Enix.