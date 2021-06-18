We may see soon on PC also Final Fantasy VII Remake ed Alan Wake Remastered, if what emerged from a datamine should turn out to be true. The source of the news is a tweet from a Twitter account that has already proved very reliable in the past, but we’ll get to that slowly.

A clarification should be made on the type of leak that we have in front of us. When a shop or, as happens in this case, a marketplace is preparing to welcome new products, the staff prepares in time in such a way as to simply have, in a more or less metaphorical way, “press a button” at the official reveal.

However, the traces are not always covered properly, and this time to be caught red-handed are the PC versions (or, until proven otherwise, presumed such) of Final Fantasy VII Remake ed Alan Wake Remastered. The two titles emerged from a backend analysis in the code of Epic Games Store.

The source we alluded to earlier is Wario64, which recently discovered the existence of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands before its official reveal at the Summer Game Fest at the beginning of E3. The links provided in the post below, unsurprisingly, covered the tracks by replacing the titles.

This Friday is already proving to be full of conjectures, given the delusional cornucopia of theories that emerged from the alleged link between Hideo Kojima and Abandoned right this morning. Unlike the suspicious coincidences that we have examined in the article, however, this time the screenshot taken just in time they seem more tangible evidence.

In the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, however, the period of temporal exclusivity originally planned for the PS4 version has already expired. We haven’t had any announcements outside of the PS5 version, so all we can do is wait for Square itself to open up about it.

As for instead Alan Wake, for now the only existing PC format is the original 2012 version. Again, we will keep you informed in the case of any developments.