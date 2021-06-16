The first DLC of Final Fantasy VII in its Intergrade version for PS5 is INTERmission. Behind this juggling of names, there are two extra chapters starring Yuffie that expose the strengths and weaknesses of her base game. How is the foray of the Wutai ninja in search of the supreme matter?

Building a game in parts, without sequels, is a line that even for the present of the industry is still experimental. Final Fantasy VII Remake will accompany us throughout this generation expanding, and also modifying, the storyline of the Square Soft classic. It’s time to ask yourself, taking advantage of the release of Intergrade and its Intermission DLC, if the game should evolve over time. And, without a doubt, I think so: while its first part was a game with great successes, it also had certain weaknesses that I think Square-Enix should pay special attention to.

So I think that a DLC is a good field in which to test new ideas. What works and what doesn’t. INTERmission, the first DLC, illogically exclusive to PlayStation 5, doesn’t seem interested in it. Moreover, sometimes it repeats these weaknesses more than the strengths of the original. Divided into two chapters, we follow the Wutai ninja Yuffie who, on a mission to steal the supreme matter from Shinra’s hands, arrives in the city overlapping the events with those of our main group in the base game. In Midgar you will contact Sonon, another Wutai agent who will help Yuffie on the mission.

Despite going through the odd extra area, the first chapter is the weaker of the two. First, because it hardly contributes to the story. One might think that a DLC like this should expand the plot a bit more and take advantage of its secondary characters for it, but that task is more relegated to the second chapter. Second, because it recycles the neighborhood of Sector 7 to offer the player a couple of side missions: collecting posters from the Turtle Paradise and the challenges of the minigame of the Fort Condor. Neither is mandatory or will provide crucial details, leaving the first patent that Square-Enix will still difficult to create relevant side quests other than looking for signs or chasing kittens.

Fuerte Cóndor, on the other hand, has been one of the parts with which I have had the most fun of the whole INTERmission. And it shows that, at its inner core, the game relies more on the quality of your battle pieces than on your skills, but it conceals it fantastically well. East strategic battles minigame allows us to have units that, with the classic triangle of weaknesses similar to that of Fire Emblem, urges us to destroy the opponent’s fort. In the end, many games end on time, based on wear and tear and a good anticipation of the opponent’s movements, but it will encourage you to keep buying pieces and boards to find the best possible configuration. There is no doubt that in the next installment we will see more of this minigame and I am looking forward to continuing with it.

But when Yuffie stops being distracted and focuses on the mission, we realize the lightness of this downloadable content. Yuffie’s charm has always resided in her goofy nature, although there are times when she can become something heavy and it takes too much urgency from the mission. It doesn’t matter too much, because in combat Yuffie is a whirlwind: undoubtedly the fastest character that we have controlled so far and showing that in Final Fantasy VII Remake the best is still that battle system, halfway between action and turn, and that quality that each character controls himself with his own mechanics differentiated from the others.

Square-Enix still struggles to create relevant side missionsYuffie’s mechanics are attractive. With the shuriken we can dominate the combat both at a distance, executing ninja techniques that damage the rival by having him nailed; or approach him to use martial arts and walk away just as quickly as we entered the fray. As if that were not enough, we can imbue elemental magic shuriken and, more importantly, permeating our attacks with Sonon. By pressing L2, our bars are synchronized creating combined skills. Although we can’t control Sonon, I hope this form of synchronization will make it to the main game when Yuffie joins the team, because it is one of the most accomplished techniques. The star invocation is the lamú, the electric wizard that we must make sure to get in chapter 1 and that he takes some of the most spectacular moments of the game. If the combat still looks as good as it did in the base game, the level design is still just as poor. Visually they look great (better than ever in a new generation), but Square-Enix is ​​having a hard time marrying the detail of its settings with an intricate navigation that makes you want to go through and get lost. For the most part they are still one-way corridors in which to deviate little and without much purpose. This time he tries a new idea, with a series of switches to activate to change the direction of some bars, but nothing that we have not seen in the JRPG all our lives.

This structure leads to some combats that, yes, will challenge you to know if you have learned well to master Yuffie’s techniques or are just pressing the buttons, especially in the second part. During our foray into the basement of the Shinra Building, some of the most critical moments come, but I also think opportunities are missed. In your search for the supreme matter, it would have been a good time to learn more about the development of these spheres and how they suck the energy from the planet; but All that humanistic spirit of the original game seems to have been put aside here, to display the more brainless side of Final Fantasy VII. The one that has to do with the most eccentric combats and characters inherited from Dirge of Cerberus that, contrary to what it might seem from the trailers, hardly delve into them. Moreover, I feel obliged to advise that Weiss, whose presence stood out in the videos, is not part of the plot of the game more than a cinematic.

It’s hard for me to play again at 30fps after trying the performance mode where the fighting flows with perfect smoothnessIn the end, I have the feeling that INTERmission is one of those DLC that are too aware that many players will not play it and cannot tell anything too relevant. Even more so when above its access is limited as a sales incentive for the Intergrade version of PS5, leaving PS4 gamers on the way if they don’t get the console. To all of them, a message: if you see the end of the game on YouTube, you are ready for part 2. INTERmission is fun and a good snack for fans, but not required.

The DLC works, as does Intergrade, to see how the game has adapted to the new generation. It’s funny how, having given 60 hours to the original on a PS4 at 30 fps, after 6 hours that this DLC has lasted me (very thoroughly), I am already unable to return to this graphic configuration. I have a hard time playing at 30fps again after trying the performance mode where the fighting flows with perfect smoothness. But it is also that not all 30fps are the same. If in Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, I told you that this mode was very successful and went very smooth, it seems to me that there is a world of difference with that of FF7R. From what I’ve seen of the base game, the rough edges that raised an eyebrow have been polished: the famous door is finally textured. The compressed-looking skyboxes have gotten better, and some very ugly scenery details, like the piles of trash and debris around Aeris’s church, are finally in a bit more shape.

INTERmission is one of those DLCs that are too aware that many players will not play itI have already given you the conclusion: INTERmission is a DLC that I do not think is mandatory to play. Rather, an incentive for those who now get the full edition of the game Or that they are very fond of the universe and want to try, before the group meets Yuffie, Wutai’s ninja and her frenzied fighting style that fills up ATB bars in seconds. Although I have had fun with it, it has made me think again about this Remake and think that, in the face of a second part, there are certain important points that must be corrected and rough edges that must be ironed out.