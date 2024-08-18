Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It became a very popular game from the moment it was released in February, and that was mainly due to the fact that the story continues along a different path, as well as the various mini games where one stood out above the others, Queen’s BloodIt is a very polished card game that has hooked players, and therefore, they have been left wanting more, leaving the question of whether it will continue to be present in the next part that closes the story or will it go away.

In a dedicated panel during Otakon 2024some voice actors and staff members of the game were present recently. There was a statement from Naoki Hamaguchisaying that the next installment of the series will feature the return of Queen’s BloodThe only detail shared is that it will be a renewed version, so new rules could be implemented that change the entire panorama of the game.

Here is the comment:

“…We’re preparing our revamped and even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next series of this title, so stay tuned! I look forward to sharing more in the near future.”

For now there is no news about the next installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but it is predicted that it will take the same amount of time to come out as it did with the previous release, so possibly until 2028 the last chapter is released, the jump to the next generation could even have already been made. PS6However, we will have to wait for more news, as fans are asking for a game dedicated to this card activity that has hooked many.

Via: Noisypixel