It seems like a joke, but it’s been half a year since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirththe second part of a trilogy that promises to bring back the entire story of Cloud and company, only with some different touches that caught the attention from the first game. With this in mind, users are wondering what the game that will close this narrative will be like, and fortunately, the person who has been appointed to the role of director has recently given good news.

Speaking at an event held at an exhibition Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which is currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiathe director Naoki Hamaguchi He said that Square Enix was already working on this AAA-scale game. Mentioning that this last one will probably be a favorite of many users, although the reasons why were not really given.

This mentioned:

I am absolutely certain that the third game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be one of the most beloved and popular games in the entire history of video games, once again. We’ve done all the groundwork now, all the story that’s been built through Remake and Rebirth. And we’re in a great position now, so all the fans are wondering and waiting for how the story is going to end, where it’s going to go from here.

For now it is not known when the third game in the series will appear, only that it will probably be part of the next generation of consoles, that is, the PlayStation 6.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: We’re dying to know what the next game in the series will be. But we might not know anything until 2026 or 2027.