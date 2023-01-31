Through the Japan Anniversary Association, SQUARE ENIX has registered the January 31st as anniversary day for FINAL FANTASY VIIi.e. the FINAL FANTASY VII Dayso as to commemorate the historic launch of the seventh numbered chapter of the saga.

Originally released in Japan on January 31, 1997the game celebrates its 26th anniversary today.

We’re delighted to announce “Final Fantasy VII Day” has been officially registered in Japan, to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the original game. To celebrate, here’s a special message from Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the Final Fantasy VII remake project. pic.twitter.com/GBphY8AYR4 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2023

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu