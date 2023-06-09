yesterday in the Summer Game Fest some games were shown that surprised the audience, and by far the one that got the most attention was Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which has been absent for a long time since its initial revelation. And now, the launch window of him is known, as well as gameplay and new powers that he will have.

In the new trailer it is concluded that it is an exclusive for PS5but it seems that there is an announcement that Square Enix hasn’t made it to the fans yet, or at least it’s something that the fans detected. And it is that on the official page of the video game, it can be seen that it will reach one more console, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Playstation 4.

in the forums of resetter A follower of the saga shared a screenshot in which I know that the console is also included, pointing out that it may be an error.

Something that also draws attention is that the physical version of the game will come on two discs as pointed out in the advance, that means that in ps4 It could be more disks to be able to install the file that surely is nothing. Even so, this information reaching the other device sony not yet confirmed by Square Enix.

Remember that the title will arrive in the first months of 2024.

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: It is important to know that in case it is real, it would make all the sense in the world not to leave out those who are not yet moving to the new generation. But it is also strange, since Final Fantasy XVI will only come to PS5.