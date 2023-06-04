SQUARE ENIX quickly returns to talking about his FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwhere if just a few days ago he was the producer Yoshitori Kitase to update us on the state of development, this time the ball passes to the director Naoki Hamaguchi.

On TwitterIndeed, Hamaguchi stated that the game will offer a large and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom, where players will be able to experience a myriad of different stories along their journey.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is currently under development for Playstation 5with an exit fixed during thewinter 2023. The wait is still long, but if your hungry for FINAL FANTASY is relentless, we remind you that from this June 22nd is expected to be released FINAL FANTASY XVI!

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu